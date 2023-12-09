Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.44

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and traded as low as $5.39. Natural Health Trends shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 13,725 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.39%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Health Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

