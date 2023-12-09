Nektan (LON:NKTN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Shares of Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Nektan shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 104 shares trading hands.

Nektan Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.85.

Nektan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nektan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.