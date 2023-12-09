Nemus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:NMUS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.22

Nemus Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:NMUS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $4.45. Nemus Bioscience shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 35,281 shares traded.
Nemus Bioscience Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.
About Nemus Bioscience
Nemus Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. The company's product candidates in preclinical stage include NB1111 for the treatment of glaucoma; NB1222 used for treating chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting; and NB3111 for the treatment of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.
