Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.67

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and traded as low as $15.38. Newcrest Mining shares last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 1,225,600 shares trading hands.
Newcrest Mining Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Newcrest Mining
Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.
