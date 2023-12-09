NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.89

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and traded as high as $50.25. NEXT shares last traded at $50.23, with a volume of 79,921 shares trading hands.

NEXT Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07.

NEXT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

