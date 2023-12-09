NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.57

Shares of NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as low as $0.34. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 44,876 shares traded.

NightHawk Biosciences Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). NightHawk Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,333.27% and a negative return on equity of 91.62%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NightHawk Biosciences Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,898,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $802,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 21.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical countermeasures that combat unmet and emerging biothreats. The company develops ANTHIM (obiltoxaximab), a monoclonal antibody antitoxin for the treatment of inhalational anthrax. The company was formerly known as Heat Biologics, Inc and changed its name to NightHawk Biosciences, Inc in May 2022.

