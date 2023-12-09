NinePointTwo Capital LLC Has $10.82 Million Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,310 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 4.2% of NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NinePointTwo Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,756,000 after buying an additional 196,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after buying an additional 1,862,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after buying an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,593,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,324,000 after buying an additional 395,564 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC opened at $13.80 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

