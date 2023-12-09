North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $267.13

Shares of North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 267.13 ($3.37) and traded as low as GBX 266.69 ($3.37). North American Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 269 ($3.40), with a volume of 174,357 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £372.20 million, a PE ratio of 13,400.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 266.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 272.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 7.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. North American Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55,000.00%.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

