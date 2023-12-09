Northern Investors (LON:NRI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $186.00

Northern Investors Company PLC (LON:NRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 186 ($2.35) and traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.35). Northern Investors shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.35), with a volume of 4,888 shares trading hands.
Northern Investors Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 186 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 186.
Northern Investors Company Profile
Northern Investors Company PLC is an investment company. The Company is a private equity investment trust managed by NVM Private Equity LLP. The Company’s investment objective is to conduct an orderly realization of its portfolio with a view to returning capital to shareholders. The majority of the Company’s investments are in small and medium-sized unquoted companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Investors
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.