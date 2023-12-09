Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.93

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as low as $9.82. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 325,960 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

In related news, insider Terence J. Toth sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $35,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 188,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

