Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.96

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.96 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.80). Octopus AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.78), with a volume of 5,000 shares.

Octopus AIM VCT Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £110.73 million, a P/E ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.21.

Octopus AIM VCT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 4.17%. Octopus AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile

In other news, insider Neal Ransome bought 16,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £10,765.56 ($13,598.03). Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

