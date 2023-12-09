Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145,809 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 706,819 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.08% of Oracle worth $255,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,279,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.61. 7,765,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,735,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

