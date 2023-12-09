Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,472 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,004 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 4.4% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $53,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.61. 7,765,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,735,059. The stock has a market cap of $311.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.34. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

