Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Increased by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,569 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,765,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.34. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $311.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

