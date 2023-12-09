Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.99

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.99 and traded as low as $7.67. Orchid Island Capital shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 718,157 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.23%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently -369.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert E. Cauley acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 112,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,086.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert E. Cauley bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $235,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,848.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Cauley purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,309 shares in the company, valued at $831,086.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,648,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 27.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter valued at $516,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. 27.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

