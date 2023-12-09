Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $24 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 467,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 70,727 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after buying an additional 2,952,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after buying an additional 5,767,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

Comcast stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

