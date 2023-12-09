Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 102,030 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 6,255.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,030 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after acquiring an additional 423,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after buying an additional 507,042 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,629,030,000 after buying an additional 182,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.42.

NYSE:AXP opened at $168.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.39. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

