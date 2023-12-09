Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 399,783 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 558.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 471,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 399,783 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $94,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $100.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
