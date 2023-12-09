Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 428,530 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2,158.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,530 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $25,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $54.27 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $54.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.