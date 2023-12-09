Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 46,143 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 327.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,143 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 69.6% in the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $489,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,418 shares of company stock worth $49,016,606. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $475.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

