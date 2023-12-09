Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $19,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 9.9% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $306,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1,073.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 3.9% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Southern by 6.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 108,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $71.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

