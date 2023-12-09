Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.72

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.72 and traded as high as C$3.05. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$2.83, with a volume of 827,814 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSK. Cormark lowered their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.55 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Osisko Mining from C$10.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77, a current ratio of 64.10 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

In other news, Director Jose Vizquerra sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total transaction of C$446,100.00. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 75,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$221,250.00. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company's stock.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

