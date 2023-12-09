Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, December 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ OXLCZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.94. 695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $23.38.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile
