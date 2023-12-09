Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:OXLCL)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, December 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Performance

Shares of OXLCL stock remained flat at $23.36 on Friday. 2,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12.

Get Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 alerts:

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031

(Get Free Report)

See Also

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.