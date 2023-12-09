Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:OXLCL)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, December 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Performance
Shares of OXLCL stock remained flat at $23.36 on Friday. 2,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12.
About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.