Peninsula Wealth LLC Acquires 1,646 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.5% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,378 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

