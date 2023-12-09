Peninsula Wealth LLC Acquires 377 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,731 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,016,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,514,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $142.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

