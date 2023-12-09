Peninsula Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.60. 842,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,899. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.49 and a 200 day moving average of $193.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

