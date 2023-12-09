Peninsula Wealth LLC Buys 309 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $48.38. 16,039,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,705,564. The company has a market cap of $196.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

