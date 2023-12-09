Peninsula Wealth LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Peninsula Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after buying an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after buying an additional 4,404,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $105.49. 1,657,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,055. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.53. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

