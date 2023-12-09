Peninsula Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Peninsula Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 74,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.94. 13,959,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,085,333. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

