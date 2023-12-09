Peninsula Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Peninsula Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,432 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $3,033,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $446,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 117,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,508. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.76.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1405 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

