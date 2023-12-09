Peninsula Wealth LLC Sells 492 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Peninsula Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises 1.6% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.67. 5,294,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,265. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $193.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.38. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $222,961.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,108,013.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,108,013.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,120 shares of company stock valued at $37,125,646. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.