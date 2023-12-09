Peninsula Wealth LLC Sells 492 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Peninsula Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises 1.6% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.67. 5,294,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,265. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $193.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.38. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 0.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.53.
Insider Activity at Snowflake
In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $222,961.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,108,013.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,108,013.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,120 shares of company stock valued at $37,125,646. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
