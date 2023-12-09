Peninsula Wealth LLC Sells 946 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Peninsula Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,792,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,447,000 after buying an additional 747,137 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 328,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after buying an additional 26,720 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 540,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,159,000 after buying an additional 109,096 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,249,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,003,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,360,000 after buying an additional 34,112 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.31 during trading hours on Friday. 5,747,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,994,009. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

