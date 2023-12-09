PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 257,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,709,000 after buying an additional 34,505 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after buying an additional 48,101 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.68. 5,115,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.36. The company has a market capitalization of $227.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

