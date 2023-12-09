Perritt Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,320 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $144.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.54 and a 200 day moving average of $140.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

