Perritt Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in P&F Industries were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in P&F Industries in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get P&F Industries alerts:

P&F Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFIN opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 million, a P/E ratio of 99.38 and a beta of 0.36. P&F Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

P&F Industries Announces Dividend

P&F Industries ( NASDAQ:PFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter. P&F Industries had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. P&F Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About P&F Industries

(Free Report)

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.