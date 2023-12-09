Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Stryker by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in Stryker by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 420,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,320,000 after acquiring an additional 77,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SYK opened at $289.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $235.81 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.83 and a 200-day moving average of $283.20. The company has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.