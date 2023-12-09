Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $266,000 Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. cut its position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of iCAD worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iCAD by 26.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iCAD by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 62.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter worth $46,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD Price Performance

Shares of ICAD opened at $1.66 on Friday. iCAD, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 45.02%. The business had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ICAD

iCAD Company Profile

(Free Report)

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.