Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,641,093,000 after acquiring an additional 819,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,264,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $972,995,000 after acquiring an additional 389,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.