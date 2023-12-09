Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $629,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after buying an additional 545,118,661 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,922,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,192,000 after buying an additional 11,407,293 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.66.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

