Perritt Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.