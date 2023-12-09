Perritt Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Industries were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $110.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Further Reading

