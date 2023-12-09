Perritt Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6,088.4% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,661,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

