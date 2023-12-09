Perritt Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,572 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of SLYV opened at $77.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.92. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

