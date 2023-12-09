Perritt Capital Management Inc. Purchases 50,000 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,158 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Endeavour Silver worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 103,252 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50,239 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,068 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $1.98 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

