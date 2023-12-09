Perritt Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $48.49. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.