Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,200 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAMG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 37,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% during the first quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 85,274 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 24.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 209,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAMG. StockNews.com upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.30%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

