Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 260,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,085 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 51,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 42,311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SBR opened at $70.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.53. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $91.10.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 974.95% and a net margin of 96.33%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.143 per share. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $13.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.38%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 139.97%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.