Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.05.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $549.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $508.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.