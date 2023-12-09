Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Radiant Logistics comprises about 1.5% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Radiant Logistics worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 10.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 234,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of RLGT opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

